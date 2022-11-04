Anti-corruption awareness programme organised in Rajouri

Among the others present during the event were DDC member Mougla, Shamim Akhter; DDC member Doongi, Khalid Chowdhary; BDC Kalakote, Babu Khan; BDC Dhangri, Tazeem Akhter; ADC Rajouri, Sachin Dev Singh; ASP, Vivek Shekhar; PO ICDS, Shoket Mehmood Malik; ACR, Imran Rashid Kataria; ACD, Vijay Kumar; SE Hydraulics, JP Singh; DSHO, Dr Sarfraz Naseem Chowdhary were also present during the event. During the event, scores of measures being taken by the government to put an end to corruption, including switch over to e- governance, disbursement of welfare benefits of various schemes of the government in a transparent manner through the DBT initiative, implementation of E-tendering in public procurement, simplification of procedure and systems etc were discussed.

In his address, the Deputy Commissioner said that vigilance week is celebrated to increase public awareness about the perils of corruption and also to encourage all stakeholders to collectively participate in the prevention of bribery and to raise public awareness regarding the existence, causes and gravity of and the threat posed by the corruption.