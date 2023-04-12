Anti-drug lecture organised in Poonch

Rajouri: To create new opportunities, motivate the youth, and guide them away from the menace of drugs, a written mock test and a lecture on "Say No to Drugs" was conducted at Mendhar in Poonch district.

The lecture was conducted by Vishnu Sharma, Gold Medalist in Master's Degree in Public Administration IGNOU hailing from Mendhar. The motto of the event was to raise awareness about the threats that drugs represent to society as a whole, and especially to the young, and motivate them to excel in their lives.

In view of the upcoming Agniveer recruitment rally for which written exams are beginning on 17 April, a mock written examination was also conducted for the aspirants.