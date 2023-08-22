Anti drug measures reviewed

Poonch, Aug 21: Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Yasin M. Choudhary today chaired the district level NCORD meeting to devise strategies to combat menace of drugs & review the status of drug de-addiction in the district.
At the onset, the action taken to curb the drug abuse and narcotic trade in the district and directions passed in previous meetings were discussed. During the meeting, the members of the Committee briefed the DC about the latest report in the district regarding action taken against drug addiction and drug trafficking.
The DC directed the Health Departments to constitute a special Joint team to conduct random testing of vulnerable groups including students in Educational institutions.
The Tehsildars were directed to conduct a training program for members from every tehsil in coordination with the Social Welfare department within three days.