Anti personnel mine destroyed in Mendhar

Poonch, June 16: An anti personnel land mine was on Friday evening found in Haryala Top area near BhataDhurian in Poonch'sMendhar sub division.
Official sources said that during a search operation, army teams found a suspicious material in Haryala Top area in forests of BhataDhurian in Mendhar sub division after which the area was cordoned.
The suspicious material was found to be an anti personnel land mine during examination which will now be detonated as per laid down SOPs through a controlled mechanism.
The anti personnel land mine was reportedly lying in bushes and could be part of a terror plot, officials said.