Anti- terrorism operation continues in Rajouri villages

Rajouri, Jan 6: The massive anti- terrorism operation launched by security forces in Rajouri areas after the terror attack on Sunday entered its fifth day on Friday.
The joint teams of army, police and CRPF continued the operation in over a dozen villages of the district.
Security apparatus in the district has been put on high alert after terrorists carried out an attack on Sunday evening in Dhangri village in which they entered several houses of minority population and fired indiscriminately killing four people and injuring six others.
An IED also exploded next day in the village in which two children were killed while nine people sustained injuries.
Security forces launched the operation after these attacks and a manhunt is going on for the attackers who are believed to be two in number & are heavily armed.
On Friday security forces continued the operation in over a dozen villages of Rajouri district that fall in the jurisdiction of Rajouri, Kandi, Budhal & Kalakote police stations.
Official sources said that senior officers of army and police and monitoring the operation & some special teams have been constituted to track the footprints of terrorists & to neutralise them.