‘Anyone involved in Rajouri firing incident will face action’

Rajouri, Dec 17: Jammu and Kashmir president of BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) RavinderRaina on Saturday said that anyone involved in Rajouri firing incident would have to face action as per set procedures of law of the country as it (law) reigned supreme.
He also stated, “We have full faith in the army. Given its (army’s) high professional standards, recognised at the international level, people, too, have great expectations that it will conduct a free, fair probe in a time bound manner and will take action against those involved in the incident.”
Raina was talking to media persons during cremation of both the victims of Rajouri firing incident.
“Whosoever is involved in the act will have to face action as per law as India is governed by law which is applicable to everyone. No one is above law,” Raina said.
“I spoke to the Union Home Minister as well as the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor. Both the dignitaries expressed grief and shared condolences with the families. Both assured investigation into the matter. The government and the people of J&K are with both the victim families in their hour of grief,” Raina said. GKNN