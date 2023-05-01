Apni Party holds workers convention in Nowshera Rajouri | Traditional political parties have history of incompetence, misgovernance: Altaf Bukhari

He promised that the party would bring ensure equivalent development of all the regions across Jammu and Kashmir and new solutions to improve the lives of the people.

Bukhari said that the people of J&K have suffered for seven decades due to the incompetence and misgovernance of traditional political parties. He said, “All the political parties including NC, PDP, Congress, and BJP have held the reins of power in J&K but have failed to address critical issues such as growing unemployment, rising inflation, poverty, infrastructural deficit, and official inefficiency during their respective tenures. Also, since 2018, we have been facing the insensitivity of indirect BJP rule here.”