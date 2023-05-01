Apni Party holds workers convention in Nowshera Rajouri | Traditional political parties have history of incompetence, misgovernance: Altaf Bukhari

Rajouri, May 1: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday appealed to people to give his party an absolute mandate in the upcoming assembly polls.
He promised that the party would bring ensure equivalent development of all the regions across Jammu and Kashmir and new solutions to improve the lives of the people.
Bukhari said that the people of J&K have suffered for seven decades due to the incompetence and misgovernance of traditional political parties. He said, “All the political parties including NC, PDP, Congress, and BJP have held the reins of power in J&K but have failed to address critical issues such as growing unemployment, rising inflation, poverty, infrastructural deficit, and official inefficiency during their respective tenures. Also, since 2018, we have been facing the insensitivity of indirect BJP rule here.”
The Apni Party President added that these parties have constantly tried to divide the people on the name of religions and regions for their own political and electoral gains. “Now, it is the responsibility of the people to send a clear message to these parties that enough is enough. The people should no longer fall prey to the deceptive politics of these parties and move towards a more inclusive and united future,” he added.
Bukhari appealed to the people to give his party a chance to implement its vision for a better future in Jammu and Kashmir by granting the party an absolute majority in the upcoming assembly elections. He said, “Apni Party has a well-defined vision and agenda for the development of Jammu and Kashmir and the prosperity of its people. We only need a fair chance and a majority to form a reliable government here to implement our vision.”