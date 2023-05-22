Area domination patrol carried out in Rajouri town

Rajouri, May 22: Security forces on Monday conducted a long range area domination patrol in which hundreds of force personnel were present.
This patrol started from District Police Lines Rajouri and passed from Gujjar Mandi, the Main Bus Stand and other areas and culminated in police lines.
Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Amritpal Singh led the patrol in the presence of other police officers who included Additional SP Rajouri Vivek Shekhar Sharma, Deputy SP Headquarter Mudassir Hussain, Deputy SP PC Shivendra Singh, Deputy SP DAR Parupkar Singh, ADO Mohammad Latif besides officers of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces. The officers also interacted with traders and people in main town Rajouri.