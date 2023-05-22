Area domination patrol carried out in Rajouri town

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Amritpal Singh led the patrol in the presence of other police officers who included Additional SP Rajouri Vivek Shekhar Sharma, Deputy SP Headquarter Mudassir Hussain, Deputy SP PC Shivendra Singh, Deputy SP DAR Parupkar Singh, ADO Mohammad Latif besides officers of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces. The officers also interacted with traders and people in main town Rajouri.