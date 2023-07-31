Argi residents protest against unavailability of bridge

Rajouri, July 31: Inhabitants of Argi village area of Rajouri held a protest demonstration against unavailability of a bridge on river and kept Dhangri Argi road blocked for hours.
The protest was held by locals led by panchayat representatives and they sat on dharna blocking road Dhangri Argi stalling vehicular movement.
Locals said that government has failed to construct a bridge on river in the area due to which hundreds of people including students have to cross the river amid monsoon days risking their lives. They said that demand for construction of bridge at this place has been put forth before government multiple times but for no result.
Due to protest, vehicular movement on this road remain suspended for over two hours on Monday morning after which a team of police from police station Rajouri reached at the site and assured the protesters that their demand has been taken up with civil administration.
On this assurance, protest was called off by locals.