Arms, ammunition recovered from hideout in Poonch

Poonch, Jan 25: Security forces on Wednesday claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition during Sindra Doba areas of Poonch district.
According to officials, joint teams of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army and CRPF in Poonch launched operations over some specific information and busted terror hideout in the area.
Arms and ammunition have been recovered from these hideouts that include 2 AK 47 rifles, 3 AK 47 magazines and 35 AK bullets.
Police officials said that massive Cordon and Search Operations are going on in the areas of Poonch district in order to maintain tight security measures especially in view of Republic Day.