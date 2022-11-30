Arms, ammunition recovered from hideout in Poonch village

Poonch, Nov 30: Security forces in Poonch district claimed to have busted a militant hideout in Nabana village of Surankote recovering arms and ammunition from it.
In an official statement, the army said that based on intelligence inputs about the presence of a cache of warlike stores, an operation was launched by the Indian Army and JKP in the upper reaches of Village Nabana in Surankote of Poonch.
During the search, the army said, a cache of war-like stores was recovered. The recovery includes one AK47 rifle, one AK56 rifle, seven AK magazines, one pistol with an empty magazine, five Chinese grenades, and sixty-nine bullets of 7.62 mm.
Army in an official statement further said that a search operation in the area is going on.