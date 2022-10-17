Arms, ammunition recovered in J&K's Poonch

Rajouri, Oct 17: Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition after busting a hideout in Surankote sub-division of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.
An official said the J&K Police launched a search operation in Sangla village of Surankote today afternoon after receiving specific inputs regarding the presence of the hideout.
A pistol, pistol magazine, AK bullets, hand grenades, UBGL and IED batteries numbering over fifteen have been recovered from the hideout, added the official.
The search operation was underway when the last reports came in.