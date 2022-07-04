Arms and ammunition recovered from LeT hideout in Rajouri: police

Rajouri, Jul 4: Police on Monday said that a huge arms and ammunition cache was recovered in Rajouri at the disclosure of LeT terrorist Talib Hussain who was arrested along with his associate in Reasi district yesterday.
A police spokesman said that six sticky bombs, a pistol, three grenades, two magazines of ‘Glock Pistol, one magazine of ‘30 bore Pistol, one UBGL launcher , 75 rounds of AK rifle, 15 pistol rounds, four rounds of Pistol 30 bore and IED remote with antenna were recovered from the hideout in Draj area.
Additional DG, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said that the recoveries have been made
Talib, an area commander of LeT alongwith his associate Faizal Ahmad Dar from Pulwama was apprehended by villagers in Tuksan Dhok of Reasi and both were later arrested by police.
Police declared him absconder and announced a bounty on his head.