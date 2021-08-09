Arms and ammunition recovered in J&K's Poonch

As per a police statement, the recovery was made during a joint search operation by police personnel from Police Station Poonch along with local RR unit, 168 Bn BSF and 72 Bn CRPF.

During the search operation, a cache of arms and ammunition comprising two A K - 47 rifles, four A K - 47 rifle magazines, a Chinese pistol, 10 pistol magazines, one Set I-Com, four Chinese grenades, four non-electric detonators, nine of electric type, 15 fuse detonators of Chinese grenades with levers, Cordex wire measuring 16 metres, 257 AK 47 ammunition rounds, 68 Chinese rounds of 9 mm Amn, 23 rounds of 7.65 mm Amns - 23 Rds, two Nokia mobile phones, 12 mobile chargers, two 9V battery and five unidentified electronic equipments was recovered, police said.

The operation, as per police, was led by DySP PC Poonch, Manish Sharma under the supervision of SSP Poonch, Dr Vinod Kumar. In this regard, an FIR has been registered and investigation started.