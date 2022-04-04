Arms and ammunition recovered near LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Srinagar, April 4: Army and the J&K Police have recovered arms and ammunition during a joint operation near the Line of Control in Poonch district, officials said today.
In a statement, the army said that a joint operation was launched by the police and army in a village near the LoC in Poonch. During the operation, arms and ammunition were recovered, read the statement.
The search operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs, by the Poonch Brigade of White Knight Corps and SOG Poonch in village Noorkote of Tehsil Haveli, District Poonch, army said, in the statement.
During the searches, two AK-47 rifles, two AK 47 magazines, one 223 bore AK shape gun with handgrip, two magazines of 233 bore AK shape gun, one Chinese Pistol, one Chinese pistol magazine, 63 AK-47 rounds, twenty rounds of 223 bore AK Shape gun and four Chinese pistol rounds were recovered.
Further searches were underway in the village, as per the statement.