Arms, narcotics recovered on LoC in Rajouri

Rajouri, March 12: Indian Army recovered a consignment of arms, narcotics as well as an explosive device from a forward location on Line of Control in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district.
As per official sources, Indian Army battalion deployed on the LoC in Lam recovered this consignment during an operation.
The recovered material include pistols, heroin like substance and explosive device and operation in the area is still going on.
The sources said that no arrests have yet been made in the matter but this is believed to be an attempt of cross LoC smuggling.
SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam said that exact details of recovery will only be shared once the recovered material is handed over to police.
"Army has made this recovery and has informed us. We will share exact details once the recovery is handed over to us." he said.