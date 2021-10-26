Pir Panjal

Arms recovered during ongoing search operation in J&K's Poonch

Searches are going on in the area.
Srinagar Oct 26: Security forces Tuesday claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition in the ongoing search operation at Bhata Dhurian Nar forests of Mendhar sub division in J&K's Poonch district.

As per a police spokesman, the recovery includes an Ak-47 (underfold) with magazine, 29 AK rounds, two grenades, as many detonators besides four biscuit packets, sling, socks, T-shirt full sleeves, a jacket, blankets, tiffins, two pair of shoes and one single shoe and two syringes.
The police spokesman said searches are going on in the area.

