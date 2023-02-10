Army asks traders in Rajouri to maintain vigil over suspicious movement of terrorists

Rajouri, Feb 10: Army here in Rajouri held an interaction meeting with traders of Rajouri town asking them to remain vigilant towards any suspicious movement in the area as well as to inform police and army soon after noticing any untoward activity.
This meeting was held in Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) of Indian Army with traders under the banner of Beopar Mandal Rajouri participating in it. Beopar Mandal President and Municipal Councillor Rajesh Gupta said that traders from different localities of Rajouri town participated in the meeting in which experts of army delivered a presentation of nature of suspicious material and how they pose risk towards life and property of common masses.