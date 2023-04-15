Army canine detects anti personnel mine

Rajouri: An Army's canine detected an anti personnel mine along the Line of Control (LoC) in Manjakote sector of Rajouri on Saturday.

In an official statement, Indian Army said that the Canine Alvin along with the handler showing high standards of training and skills detected an anti personnel mine, which was drifted near a track along LOC fence in Manjakote sector.

With the detection of the anti personnel mine, a major tragedy has been averted.