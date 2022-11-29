Army carries out veterans outreach programme in Rajouri

Rajouri, Nov 29: Army on Tuesday carried out a door to door meet drive with ex servicemen in Rajouri.
In an official statement, the army said that the Ace of Spades Gunners undertook an initiative of connecting with the veterans and veer naris of Rajouri town and the initiative is a feature of Army’s rich ethos of caring and looking after its veterans.
The outreach programme aims to connect with the veer naris and ex-servicemen and enables them in filing certain age related documents necessary for availing pensionary benefits, as also helps in seamless facilitation of grievance redressal by coordinating with local administration and local military authorities.
The initiative also offers an opportunity to serving personnel to interact with veterans and veer naris and take a first hand account of challenges being faced by them and also facilitate a suitable and timely redressal, army said. Events like these go a long way in forging bonds with the veterans as also honours our war heroes, the army said.