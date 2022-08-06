Army Chief visits LoC areas in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri Aug 6: Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande on Saturday visited the Line of Control areas in Rajouri and Poonch districts and took a review of the security scenario.
Gen Pande, who is on a visit of Jammu and Kashmir and is taking an overall review of security situation, visited forward areas on LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts, an army spokesman said.
The COAS reviewed the operational preparedness along Line of Control, he added. The COAS interacted with the officers and exhorted them to keep working with the same zeal and enthusiasm.
The visit of Army Chief comes at a time when security setup in the twin districts is on high alert due to ongoing Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra for which elaborate security arrangements have been made by the authorities.