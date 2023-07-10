Army Commander reviews security preparedness

Rajouri, July 10: Army’s Northern Command Commander, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Monday reviewed security and operational preparedness on the Line of Control in the Rajouri sector.
He also complemented army troops for their vigilance and high level of professionalism. In an official statement, Indian Army said that Army Commander Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited the forward battalion in the Rajouri sector.
“He visited to review the security and operational preparedness,” the official statement of the army reads.
The Army further said that Commander interacted with troops, felicitated and complimented them for their vigilance and high level of professionalism.
Pertinent to mention here that the security apparatus in Rajouri and Poonch is already on the highest level of alertness after recent terror incidents with some infiltration attempts on LoC in the recent past having further made the situation volatile.