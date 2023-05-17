Army Commander visits LoC in Pir Panjal

Rajouri, May 17: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C) Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited the areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri and reviewed the operational preparedness and the counter insurgency grid on Wednesday.
His visit came amid the prevailing highest state of alertness in the Pir Panjal region due to the G20 meeting in Srinagar that is scheduled for May 22 to May 24 as well as repeated terror incidents including the ambush on an Army vehicle at Bhata Dhurian in Poonch and encounter at Kesari Hill in Rajouri in which 10 Army personnel and one terrorist were killed.
In an official statement, the Army said that Lt Gen Dwivedi visited the LoC in Poonch and Romeo Force in Rajouri.
“Lt Gen Dwivedi visited the two units along the LoC in Poonch,” the Army statement said. It said that the Army Commander also visited the Romeo Force of the Rashtriya Rifles in Rajouri.
The Romeo Force looks after the security in Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi districts and the Anti Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS).
During his visit, the Army Commander was briefed on the counter-infiltration grid and the processes being adopted.
“He appreciated the measures adopted and lauded the troops for maintaining the highest standards of professionalism,” the Army statement said. It said that Lt Gen Dwivedi exhorted the troops to be fully prepared to meet all contingencies.