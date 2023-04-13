Army commemorates Rajouri Day

Thereafter the felicitation of local heroes was carried out in which the Army honoured Late Dr Shalinder Sharma, a renowned doctor and humanitarian who served poor people with compassion and love and his wife Dr. Vidhushi Badyal received the prize on his behalf.

Similarly, Bal Krishan Sharma was also felicitated at the event who had displayed exemplary courage by firing at militants during the Dhangri attack that led to the saving of many lives.

Pertinent to mention here that Rajouri Day is celebrated every year on April 13 and homage is paid to all the civilian and army martyrs.

It was on this day in 1947 that the Indian Army pushed back invading forces from Rajouri and the area was freed from invasion.