Army conducts firing training for LoC villagers

Rajouri, Aug 14: The Kalal based battalion of Army's Ace of Spades Division organised a training capsule for villagers in Kalal LoC area of Rajouri district.

Officials said the training was held to sharpen their skills of firing and weapon handling for strengthening of village defence committees amid ongoing security high alert, A large number of villagers including girls took part in this training capsule in which army experts made them aware about all the basic skills of weapon handling and firing.