Army conducts medical camp in LoC village

Rajouri, Sep 6: A medical camp for Artificial Limb Replacement was conducted by the Army at Nowshera Line of Control area.
The Indian Army undertook this initiative of organising medical camp and health awareness drive for residents of border villages in Nowshera district and with an aim to make essential free medical services and distribution and fitment of the artificial limbs.
Army said that 25 specially-abled persons turned up from adjoining areas and availed the free prosthetic limbs distribution.
A local post dog named ‘Khukri’ who was instrumental in foiling a major terror bid in August 2022 and lost his leg in mine blast has also been provided with an artificial limb and this empathetic effort was lauded by one and all.
The measurements for prosthesis for several other persons were also taken and the artificial limbs will be fabricated and provided to these needy specially-abled individuals in near future, army said.
The Indian Army collaborated with Kiwanis Club of New Delhi, a non profit charitable organisation for this noble initiative, army further said.
This medical camp provided high-quality and comfortable artificial limbs to the specially-abled individual free of cost.
This will help the individuals towards a normal life, which is otherwise extremely difficult considering the terrain and remoteness of these border areas in Naushera district.