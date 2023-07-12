Army felicitates locals for rendering assistance during rescue operation

The rescue and search operation after the incident was carried out jointly by Indian Army, State Disaster Response Force, Jammu and Kashmir police, and locals.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Indian army felicitated two local civilians who had extended assistance during that operation. Both these civilians, felicitated by the army, were present near the site of the incident who immediately joined rescue teams and remained part of the operation.

Army in an official statement said to they have felicitated two individuals of Surankote who lent assistance during the rescue operation launched to retrieve two gallant soldiers swept away in Chattapani Nala on 8 July. Both of them have been felicitated during an event at Surankote on Wednesday.