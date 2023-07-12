Army felicitates locals for rendering assistance during rescue operation

Poonch, July 12: Army on Wednesday felicitated two local civilians in Surankote for their efforts and assistance in conducting a rescue operation after two army soldiers got washed away in a flash flood alongside Mughal Road three days ago.
Two army soldiers including Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh and Lans Naik Telu Ram were part of an area domination patrol in the area along Mughal Road at Poshana when Lance Naik Telu Ram got trapped in flash flood water whereas the patrolling team commander Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh tried to rescue him but the duo got washed away.
Body of Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh was found in river water on the same day while the body of Lance Naik Telu Ram was retrieved from river water the next day.
The rescue and search operation after the incident was carried out jointly by Indian Army, State Disaster Response Force, Jammu and Kashmir police, and locals.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Indian army felicitated two local civilians who had extended assistance during that operation. Both these civilians, felicitated by the army, were present near the site of the incident who immediately joined rescue teams and remained part of the operation.
Army in an official statement said to they have felicitated two individuals of Surankote who lent assistance during the rescue operation launched to retrieve two gallant soldiers swept away in Chattapani Nala on 8 July. Both of them have been felicitated during an event at Surankote on Wednesday.