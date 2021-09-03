Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J&K's Poonch

"There was an infiltration attempt (by terrorists) along LoC in Poonch sector last night," said the PRO defence, as per news agency PTI.

The infiltration bid has been foiled with effective fire by the troops on our side of the LoC, he said.

Further details are awaited, the PRO added. He, however, denied any ceasefire violation along the LoC.

On Monday, two militants were killed as Army troops foiled a similar infiltration attempt along the LoC in Poonch district.