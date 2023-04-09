Army foils infiltration bid near LoC in Poonch

Srinagar, April 09: Indian Army has foiled a major infiltration bid on Saturday night and detected a dead body on Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu division, officials said on Sunday.
In a statement, army said that on the intervening night of April 8 and 9, the troops on the LoC in the Poonch Sector detected some suspicious movement of a group individuals.
"The individuals were challenged by Indian Army troops on own side of LoC, close to the fence. On being intercepted, in the ensuing operations, one dead body has been seen, " the statement said.
It said that the other intruders ran into the forest area. "Cordon of the area has been established and search operation is in progress," the statement said.