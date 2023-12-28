Army gets Armado ALSVs in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri, Dec 28: The Indian Army has received the first batch of advanced bullet proof Armado vehicles in Rajouri and Poonch districts, with an aim to bolster transportation infrastructure of army troops in twin border districts.

These Armoured Light Specialist Vehicles (ALSVs) have been built specifically for Indian Armed forces.

Rajouri and Poonch districts are receiving renewed focus of defence and administrative machinery due to the present security situation, especially in view of spurt in terror attacks, encounters during the last couple of years.

In a recent attack, terrorists on December 21 ambushed two vehicles of the army at Datar Morh on DKG-Bufliyaz road in which four army personnel lost their lives while three others were injured.

Several army experts and veterans have called for providing bullet proof vehicles, wherever required, to army troops, especially working in operationally active areas.

Amid these calls, some advanced bullet proof vehicles have been received recently by the Indian army in Rajouri, Poonch areas. These vehicles are being used by the troops.

The official sources, on the condition of anonymity, have expressed hope that more such vehicles will be received in Rajouri, Poonch soon.

The vehicles, first batch of which has been received by army in Rajouri, were put to use for area domination purposes during wreath laying organised by Indian army on December 24 at Army ASC ground to pay homage to four army personnel who lost their lives in terror attack in DKG forests.