‘Army hands over infiltrator to Police’

Mendhar, Mar 1: A 27-year-old man, who was detained by the Army on Monday evening while trying to infiltrate to this side of the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar, was handed over to Police for further legal formalities and investigation.
Officials said that on Tuesday afternoon, the local Army unit handed over Dilshan Ahmad, son of Sayeed Muhammad of Hajira tehsil across the LoC to Police.
“Following it, he was shifted to the local police station where further legal formalities and investigation are going on. Though no arms or ammunition were recovered from him, his questioning is on to find out the motive behind his infiltration to this side of LoC,” they said.