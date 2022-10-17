Army holds awareness programme on drug addiction at Rajouri school

Rajouri: Indian Army here in Rajouri organised an event at Government Higher Secondary School Deri Relyot with the objective to create awareness about the drug abuse and its harmful effects.
The event was organised under Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav during which discussion about various categories of illicit drugs like depressants, stimulants, hallucinogens and synthetic drugs was held and information was given to the students about damage to mind and body.
The expert speaker motivated the youngster to participate in sports and creative activities to stay away from these bad habits.
The event concluded with the talk mentioning various precautions and finding other ways to relax, “not believing in false encouragement by fake friends, choosing friends wisely, remaining attentive and aware of drugs and always trusting your family.”