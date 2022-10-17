Army holds awareness programme on drug addiction at Rajouri school

Rajouri: Indian Army here in Rajouri organised an event at Government Higher Secondary School Deri Relyot with the objective to create awareness about the drug abuse and its harmful effects.

The event was organised under Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav during which discussion about various categories of illicit drugs like depressants, stimulants, hallucinogens and synthetic drugs was held and information was given to the students about damage to mind and body.