Army holds coaching classes for Gujjar, Bakerwal children

Rajouri: Army today said that it has taken up an initiative of providing education coaching classes to Gujjar and Bakerwal children of remote areas of Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi districts.

Army in statement said that it is renowned for its commitment to education and community welfare.

In its efforts, army has embarked on a laudable mission to provide coaching classes for children of Gujjar and Bakarwal residing in the higher reaches and remote regions of Poonch, Reasi, and Rajouri districts.

This visionary project, spanning from August 2023 to November 2023, aims to empower these young minds with quality education and open pathways to a brighter future, said army.

Taking the lead in this remarkable endeavour, the Indian Army Unit stationed at Samote has initiated coaching classes tailored to the unique needs of children from these nomadic tribes, army said.