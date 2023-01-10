Army holds firing practice session for VDC members

Rajouri, Jan 10: Army today held a special firing practice session for Village Defence Committees’ (VDCs) members at Mahadev Menka firing range near Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district..
Officials said the session was a part of efforts to strengthen VDCs and to sharpen the firing skills of its members in the wake of recent terror attack in Dhangri village of Rajouri.
This session was held by an army battalion deployed in the area in association with Jammu and Kashmir police. Over 50 VDC members drawn from villages along LoC took part in the firing practice session.
Weapon handlers and shooting experts of army demonstrated proper use of weapons to VDC members who were also made to fire using their weapons.
Security forces are taking a series of efforts to strengthen VDCs in the district after recent terror attack. Self Loading Rifles have also been provided to ex-servicemen who are part of Village Defence Committees (VDCs) in Dhangri village