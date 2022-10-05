Pir Panjal

Army holds lecture on national integration in Poonch

Poonch: Army conducted a lecture on “National Integration” at Government Higher Secondary School Chhatral in Mendhar sub division of District Poonch.

The importance of national integration, as a common thread that binds all citizens of our country was explained to the students.

They were also educated about unity among different communities, religions, culture and languages as a prerequisite for progress, peace, and harmony in the country.

The interactive session saw a healthy discussion on aspects connected to unity in diversity, peaceful co-existence, growth, and development. The event was highly appreciated by the attendees, who resolved to work together and take the community ahead on the path of excellence.

