Army holds medical camp at LoC in Rajouri

Rajouri: Indian Armys' Rashtriya Rifles on Saturday organised a medical camp for providing assistance to people living at Line of Control areas of Manjakote Block in Rajouri district.
The Army doctors attended to residents of Sarula, Rajdhani, Mangalnar and Dheri Dhara villages of the district and these villages are located on Line of Control.
More than 750 people including 210 women and 45 senior citizens were provided treatment. The camp included facilities for consultation, check up and free medicines.
The team consisted of Army doctors including a lady doctor and a team of civil doctors from PHC Manjakote.
Apart from providing medical treatment, efforts were made to raise awareness among the locals about various diseases and drug abuse. The efforts of the Indian Army were highly appreciated by the locals.