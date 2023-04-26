Army holds medical camp at SDH Mandi

This camp was organised in sub-district Hospital Mandi in which both civil doctors, as well as army doctors, were present while hundreds of villagers from different areas of Mandi tehsil attended it availing medical suggestions from doctors.

Free-of-cost medicines as suggested by doctors were also handed over to the villagers. Medical experts during this camp also imparted awareness on various diseases, especially communicable ones, with villagers citing the importance of precautions towards these diseases.