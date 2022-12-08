Army holds medical camp in Rajouri

Rajouri: With an aim to provide basic healthcare facilities at the doorstep of villagers of Line of Control areas, Indian Army on Wednesday held a mobile medical camp in Chamba and Piryali villages of Panjgrian panchayat of Rajouri district.

People from the area have to go to Rajouri town or Manjakote tehsil to get healthcare facilities due to absence of any hospital in the area and in order to provide some basic healthcare facilities to the villagers, this mobile medical camp was organised by army.