Army holds training for VDC members, school children

Mendhar, Mar 4 : In its continued endeavours towards ensuring the safety and security as well as empowering and enabling the locals of Nowshera tehsil, Indian Army unit in Jhangar Line of Control area under aegis of Nowshera Brigade organised a Village Defence Committee firing training capsule and an awareness camp on land mine and IEDs, a press note said..
The training capsule and awareness was held for villagers along Line of Control.
Army said that the event was conducted to empower the locals including school girls to hone skills in weapon handling, firing and thereby instill confidence and serve as motivation to young children.
In view of the prevailing situation, VDC members will form an important part of the overall defensive setup along with the local police in order to execute a swift and effective response, said army.
An IED and land mine awareness drive was also carried out on the occasion to acquaint the local population with the hazards involved as the villages lie close to Line of Control and are subjected to continuous threats from militant initiated incidents.
School children were also given counseling on opportunities available to join Indian Army during the occasion.
The local populace appreciated this effort as the event boosted the morale of the villagers which in turn will assist in maintaining the peace and harmony in the region