Army holds veteran’s rally, medical outreach camp in Rajouri

Rajouri: With the purpose to address the aspirations of the ex-servicemen who dedicated their life in service of the country, Lam Rashtriya Rifles of Indian Army under the aegis of 13 Sector Rashtriya Rifles organized a veteran’s rally and medical outreach camp at Shaheedgarh in Qila Dharhal near Line of Control.

Army said that the aim of the rally was to provide an avenue for redressal of grievances of not only veterans, but also `Veer Naris’ and widows regarding issues such as pension benefits and also to provide centralized medical facilities to enable them to live their lives with dignity and pride.

Commanding Officer of Lam Rashtriya Rifles inaugurated the rally and also interacted with the veterans and families while reiterating the commitment of Indian Army towards supporting welfare schemes and measures for improvement and upliftment of the ex-servicemen of the region.

The ex-servicemen from a large segment of the population in Nowshera and adjoining areas, nearly 325 of them and their dependents, participated in the rally.

The civil administration also extended their support to resolve issues if any of the veterans. To provide further welfare facilities a medical outreach campaign was also organized for their benefit, which included dental specialist and an Ophthalmologist.