Army holds veteran’s rally, medical outreach camp in Rajouri

Rajouri: With the purpose to address the aspirations of the ex-servicemen who dedicated their life in service of the country, Lam Rashtriya Rifles of Indian Army under the aegis of 13 Sector Rashtriya Rifles organized a veteran’s rally and medical outreach camp at Shaheedgarh in Qila Dharhal near Line of Control.
Army said that the aim of the rally was to provide an avenue for redressal of grievances of not only veterans, but also `Veer Naris’ and widows regarding issues such as pension benefits and also to provide centralized medical facilities to enable them to live their lives with dignity and pride.
Commanding Officer of Lam Rashtriya Rifles inaugurated the rally and also interacted with the veterans and families while reiterating the commitment of Indian Army towards supporting welfare schemes and measures for improvement and upliftment of the ex-servicemen of the region.
The ex-servicemen from a large segment of the population in Nowshera and adjoining areas, nearly 325 of them and their dependents, participated in the rally.
The civil administration also extended their support to resolve issues if any of the veterans. To provide further welfare facilities a medical outreach campaign was also organized for their benefit, which included dental specialist and an Ophthalmologist.
Various counters were established to address the grievances and problems of ex-servicemen and to disseminate latest information on various policies of State and Central Governments affecting the ex-servicemen.
These counters included ECHS counter, Record Office JAK LI, JAK RIF and DOGRA Regimental Centre Counter, District Soldier Welfare Board Counter, Bank counter, Skill Development counter for ESM, Youth and counters from the Agricultural Deptt and Animal Husbandry through civil administration.
Representatives of all the agencies were present on the occasion and helped the Ex-servicemen in resolving their problems.
Secretary Zila Sainik Board, Rajouri and Anita Sharma , Agricultural Department, Nowshera were the eminent speakers who enlightened the ex-servicemen regarding various schemes and programmes being organised for their benefit.
Among the veterans Capt (Retd) Baldev Singh and gallantry award winners Hony Capt (Retd) Ajit Singh , Sena Medal ex 15 JAK LI and Nk (retd) Chowdhury Ram, Sena Medal, ex 8 JAK LI attended the event.
The rally was an attempt by Lam Rashtriya Rifles to increase communication among ex-servicemen of the region and showcased the continuous commitment of the Armed Forces towards recognition of the valuable sacrifices and service rendered by the Ex-servicemen and towards the nation, army said.
The veterans extended their sincere gratitude towards Army for organising the Veterans rally and thanked security forces for maintaining peace and tranquillity in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir while providing enormous job opportunities for youth and women through recruitment, various empowerment projects and Skill Development projects.