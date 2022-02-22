Army holds weapon display event at Nowshera college

RAJOURI, Feb 22: Army in Nowshera area of Rajouri organised an event for college students in order to strengthen the bond between army men and civil population, a press release said.
In this event, officers from Army held interactive lecturer for students wherein they were briefed about the way one can join Indian Army on different ranks.
The students were also informed about different competitive examinations through which they can join Indian Army.
A weapon display and weapon handling program was also organised on this occasion where the army officials displayed different types of weapons to the students and also at acquainted them about weapon handling.