Army holds Yoga camps across Pir Panjal

Rajouri, June 20: Army on Tuesday held various Yoga camps across Pir Panjal region as a pre-event celebration to International Yoga Day being observed on June 21.
Army along with many other government departments is mulling observing International Yoga Day.
On Tuesday, army held series of events across Rajouri and Poonch to practice Yoga with a large number of troops of army taking part in the event while Yoga trainers administered Yoga training to the troops.
Benefits of Yoga were also enlisted to the troops while main events of Yoga will be organised on Wednesday.