Army imparts training in welding, other skills to Rajouri youth

Rajouri: Army in Rajouri organised a training capsule on welder and metal smith skills for five students of Rajouri in order to make them self reliant and to provide them self employment avenues and enhance the human resource of region through technical training to deserving youth.
The training will help in developing skill sets required for handling latest welding, cutting and grinding equipment which are widely used in in,dustrial applications, said army.
The training was organised by Indian Armys' Ace of Spades Division in collaboration with District Employment and Counselling Center, Rajouri.
The programme covered all major aspects of use, safety precautions and maintenance of these highly used machinery, “so as to provide a launch pad to the students attending the training for a bright future,” said army. At the end of the training, all the students were kitted with a custom-made set of high quality tools to enable them to directly take up the job of welders and metal smiths.