Army installs national flag at Ajote war memorial in Poonch

The National Flag was dedicated to the people of Poonch by Brig Rajesh Bisht, Commander 93 Infantry Brigade in presence of eminent civil dignitaries namely Yaseen M Chaudhary, DC Poonch, Tazeem Akhter, DDC Chairperson Poonch, Vinay Kumar Sharma, SSP Poonch and other educational, spiritual and administrative personalities.

The event witnessed the participation of CRPF and JKP along with the soldiers of Indian Army paying honours as the flag was hoisted while the National Anthem was being sung in melodious voice by the students of three local schools from the Poonch District.