Army installs national flag at Ajote war memorial in Poonch

Poonch, Sep 21: Indian Army in collaboration with Flag Foundation of India on Thursday installed a 70 feet high National Flag at Ajote War Memorial to honour the fallen heroes of Poonch.
The National Flag was dedicated to the people of Poonch by Brig Rajesh Bisht, Commander 93 Infantry Brigade in presence of eminent civil dignitaries namely Yaseen M Chaudhary, DC Poonch, Tazeem Akhter, DDC Chairperson Poonch, Vinay Kumar Sharma, SSP Poonch and other educational, spiritual and administrative personalities.
The event witnessed the participation of CRPF and JKP along with the soldiers of Indian Army paying honours as the flag was hoisted while the National Anthem was being sung in melodious voice by the students of three local schools from the Poonch District.
The event was also attended by large number of veterans and ex-servicemen. The hoisting of National Flag near LoC at Ajote is of great significance for the people of Poonch as every resident identifies himself with this nation and Indian Army and will exhort every individual of this district for the feeling of “ one nation'.