Army interacts with Gujjars, Bakerwals in Poonch

Poonch, Jan 30: Army organised an interaction with Gujjars and Bakerwals at Kulali in district Poonch on Sunday.
A statement of the Army issued here said that the Army has always been at the forefront of helping this nomadic community both during their migratory season and while they reside in the remote and higher reaches of the area.
The Army said that various medical and veterinary camps, assistance in terms of education for the children and other basic necessities had been provided on a regular basis.