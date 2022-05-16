Army launches massive fire fighting operation near LoC

Rajouri: Army on Monday launched a massive fire fighting operation in an area close to the Line of Control (LoC) villages of Rajouri.
As per officials, fire broke out in villages close to the LoC that include Namblan, Chiti Bakri, Sohana, and Niaka. Several hectares of forest area came under fire on Monday evening.
They said that soon after the fire breakout, army personnel and quick response squad from nearby army camp swung into action and launched a massive fire fighting operation.
The officials further stated that efforts are going on to control the flames in the area.