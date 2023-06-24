Pir Panjal

Army launches search operation in J&K's Poonch after suspicious movement along LoC

Security personnel conduct a search and cordon operation in Poonch (Representative pic)
Security personnel conduct a search and cordon operation in Poonch (Representative pic) File: ANI

Poonch, June 24: The Indian Army launched a search operation in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir after observing some suspicious movement along the Line Of Control (LOC), informed officials on Saturday.

According to officials, a brief exchange of fire occurred in the Poonch district.

"Search operations underway in the Poonch sector, after observing suspicious movement along LOC. Indian Army troops cordoned off the area and a brief exchange of fire occurred," informed officials.

Further information is awaited.

