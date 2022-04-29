Army Major among three soldiers injured in mine blast along LoC in Poonch

Srinagar, April 29: An army major was among three soldiers injured in a mine blast in Krishnaghati Sector along the Line of Control in Mendhar area of J&K's Poonch district on Friday.
"During a routine patrol along the Line of Control in the Krishnaghati Sector, there was a mine blast due to which three army personnels suffered injuries. They have been suitably evacuated and are undergoing treatment," an Army spokesman said.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the blast took place at around 1330 hours after the soldiers accidentally stepped into the land mine, injuring Major Gurung, Naib Subedar Dalbir and Havaldar Hukum.
The injured have been evacuated to Command Hospital Udhampur by helicopter.