Army man dies due to gunshot wounds in Mendhar

Mendhar: An army man from Romeo Force died after receiving bullet injuries on the body.

The police have taken cognizance of the matter.

Deceased has been identified as Jovanjeet Singh of Rashtriya Rifles. The army man was deployed on LoC in Balakote area of Mendhar sub division of Poonch district.

Police officials said that the army man suffered gunshot injury and died due to it. The body was taken to Sub District Hospital for medical examination. Suicide or accidental fire from the weapon is suspected to be the cause of the incident.