Army man dies in accidental fire in Mendhar

Rajouri: An army man deployed on Line of Control in Mankote area of Mendhar sub division of Poonch district lost his life in an incident of accidental gunfire from his service weapon on Wednesday.
Deceased army man has been identified as Eswaran R son of Rajendran resident of Tamil Nadu who was deployed on Line of Control in Mankote area.
Officials of police said that an army man was performing his routine duties when his service weapon went off accidentally. After receiving a gunshot wound the soldier died.
Body of the deceased was shifted to Sub District Hospital Mendhar where medico-legal formalities were conducted and the police have started investigation into the matter.